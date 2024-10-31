Credicorp (BAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Credicorp to post earnings of $4.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, analysts expect Credicorp to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BAP stock opened at $187.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $116.42 and a 12 month high of $193.25.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.9084 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

