Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and traded as high as $6.84. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 6,187 shares changing hands.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $140.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 9.54.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 1.43%.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

