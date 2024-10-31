Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Crystal Valley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
Crystal Valley Financial Price Performance
Shares of CYVF opened at $63.00 on Thursday. Crystal Valley Financial has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84.
Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile
