Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Crystal Valley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Crystal Valley Financial Price Performance

Shares of CYVF opened at $63.00 on Thursday. Crystal Valley Financial has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84.

Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as IRAs.

