Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $447.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.46 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Custom Truck One Source updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Up 9.8 %

NYSE:CTOS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Custom Truck One Source has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $941.30 million, a PE ratio of -79.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTOS. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Custom Truck One Source

In other news, Director Energy Capital Partners Manage sold 18,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $77,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas R. Rich purchased 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $100,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,147.52. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Energy Capital Partners Manage sold 18,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $77,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Featured Stories

