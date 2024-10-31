CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. 22,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 33,589 shares.The stock last traded at $68.04 and had previously closed at $70.61.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 162.39%.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CVR Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.89.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.90 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.32%.

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 9.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter worth $820,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter worth $506,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the second quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.