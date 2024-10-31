CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Short Interest Update

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,077,900 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the September 30th total of 4,452,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40,779.0 days.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYAGF opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. CyberAgent has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. CyberAgent had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 2.22%.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

