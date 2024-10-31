CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $33,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $2,741,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 715.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 49,360 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $711,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.92.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $280.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.43 and a 200-day moving average of $263.02. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $156.78 and a 12-month high of $308.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.09 and a beta of 1.12.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.