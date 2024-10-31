DA Davidson Lowers Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Price Target to $7.50

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at DA Davidson from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Herbalife Trading Up 10.9 %

Herbalife stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,766,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,438. The firm has a market cap of $760.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30. Herbalife has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $15.66.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Herbalife will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $853,200. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 9,203,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,495,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,653,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,129,000 after buying an additional 692,800 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,124,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,244,000 after buying an additional 2,879,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,776,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after buying an additional 500,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,202,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,279,000 after buying an additional 323,969 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Featured Articles

