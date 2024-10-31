DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $1.00. DarioHealth shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 124,911 shares traded.

DarioHealth Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.43. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.64% and a negative net margin of 265.33%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DarioHealth Corp. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DarioHealth

DarioHealth Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRIO. DLK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 71.6% during the third quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 41,943 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 3.1% during the second quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,375,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 20.1% during the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 204,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 34,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Featured Articles

