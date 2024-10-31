DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $1.00. DarioHealth shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 124,911 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.48.
DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.43. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.64% and a negative net margin of 265.33%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DarioHealth Corp. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.
