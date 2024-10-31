Darrell Sherman Sells 68,433 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) EVP Darrell Sherman sold 68,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $4,824,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,798.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Darrell Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Darrell Sherman sold 26,757 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,872,990.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

NYSE TMHC opened at $69.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.93. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $71.95. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMHC. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 40.5% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

