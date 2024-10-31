Davis Rea LTD. Purchases New Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,000. Domino’s Pizza makes up about 1.9% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40,191.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 523,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,303,000 after acquiring an additional 522,490 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,544,000 after acquiring an additional 222,949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,926,000 after acquiring an additional 150,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $72,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $410.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $418.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.66. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.13 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,075.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

