Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $120,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $402.88. The company had a trading volume of 132,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,034. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $420.47. The company has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

