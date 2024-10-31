Definitive Healthcare (DH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Definitive Healthcare to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Definitive Healthcare has set its Q3 guidance at $0.07-0.08 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 156.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Definitive Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DH opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $10.62.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

