Degen (DEGEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $123.48 Million

Degen (DEGEN) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Degen token can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Degen has a market capitalization of $123.48 million and approximately $51.27 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Degen has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Degen

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00895406 USD and is up 11.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $42,094,260.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

