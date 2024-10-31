Delek US (NYSE:DK) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.12 and last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 700973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Delek US from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho upgraded Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Delek US alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DK

Delek US Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.50. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Delek US news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $115,393.42. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,950.02. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth about $1,537,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Delek US by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 53,957 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,806,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 457,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 96,531 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 627.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 266,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after buying an additional 229,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.