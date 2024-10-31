Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,220,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 40,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DNN shares. Cibc World Mkts raised Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bank Financial raised Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 23,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 15,603,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,363,550. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.71. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.47.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Denison Mines had a net margin of 950.42% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

