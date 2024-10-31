Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 510 ($6.61) and last traded at GBX 1,090 ($14.14), with a volume of 1093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,125 ($14.59).

Dewhurst Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £48.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,706.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,160.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,173.47.

Dewhurst Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dewhurst Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dewhurst Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.