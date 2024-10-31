dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $0.99

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $14.52 million and approximately $7,965.28 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9952594 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $30,722.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

