DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,100 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the September 30th total of 146,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on DHX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

DHI Group Stock Performance

Shares of DHI Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.75. 71,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,545. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $84.60 million, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $2.98.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHI Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DHI Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after buying an additional 16,342 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in DHI Group by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,495,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 841,350 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 490,035 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,009,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

