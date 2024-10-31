Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Position Lowered by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 301,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 39,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 22,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.