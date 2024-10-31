Diversify Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,869 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,096,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,553 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,103,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,371,000 after purchasing an additional 619,836 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,829 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 776,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 369,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,890,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,957,000 after buying an additional 368,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3244 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Further Reading

