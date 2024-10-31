Diversify Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $443.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.02.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

