Diversify Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.10 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,051 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.0% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,787.08.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at $34,144,751.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $2,006.99 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $831.55 and a one year high of $2,103.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,897.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,599.16. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The business had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

