DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance
DNP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.57. 437,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,844. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.
About DNP Select Income Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DNP Select Income Fund
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.