DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

DNP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.57. 437,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,844. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

