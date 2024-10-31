Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.172 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
Donegal Group has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Donegal Group has a payout ratio of 60.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Donegal Group to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.6%.
Donegal Group Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $517.66 million, a P/E ratio of 96.63 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.
Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.
