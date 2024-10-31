Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPGGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of DPG traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $11.37. 73,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,856. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $11.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

