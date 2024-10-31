Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 101.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $114.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.96. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $121.25. The firm has a market cap of $88.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

