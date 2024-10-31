E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 39,001 Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 39,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,085,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,137,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998,773 shares during the period. Nepc LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 185.0% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,029,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,696,000 after buying an additional 2,615,725 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,922,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,360 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,192,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,763,000 after purchasing an additional 727,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,514,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,914,000 after buying an additional 637,415 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
VGLT stock opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average of $58.98. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $63.41.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
