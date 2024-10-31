E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 468 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after buying an additional 20,369 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $216.04 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.88 and its 200-day moving average is $230.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.27.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

