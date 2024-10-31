E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Takes $31,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %
MSI stock opened at $452.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $449.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.19 and a twelve month high of $480.28. The stock has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.97.
Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.50.
Get Our Latest Analysis on MSI
Motorola Solutions Profile
Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Motorola Solutions
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Caterpillar Stock: Market Points to a Buying Opportunity
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Big Buybacks Announced: 3 Stocks Insiders Are Banking On
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.