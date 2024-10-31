E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Takes $31,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

MSI stock opened at $452.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $449.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.19 and a twelve month high of $480.28. The stock has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.