Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Announces Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 5.07%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.80. 3,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $134.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 7,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $105,300.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,064.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,079 shares of company stock worth $129,171. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

