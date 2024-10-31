Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires 558 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,390 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.1% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 25,647 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $2,411,175.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,843,929 shares in the company, valued at $318,238,881.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,334,337 shares of company stock worth $958,577,287 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $81.43 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $654.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

