eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.800-4.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.2 billion-$10.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.3 billion. eBay also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.17-1.22 EPS.

eBay Stock Down 0.2 %

EBAY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.63. 7,175,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,423,349. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.63. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $371,756.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,291 shares in the company, valued at $36,963,542.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,391 shares of company stock worth $2,678,424 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

