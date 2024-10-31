Eigenpie mstETH Trading 4.3% Higher This Week (MSTETH)

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. In the last seven days, Eigenpie mstETH has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Eigenpie mstETH has a market cap of $603.23 million and approximately $39,825.22 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be purchased for $2,724.18 or 0.03772601 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Eigenpie mstETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $72,164.31 or 0.99797649 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,115.76 or 0.99730510 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 221,435 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official website is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io.

Buying and Selling Eigenpie mstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 221,434.79817534. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,724.1783683 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $39,825.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eigenpie mstETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eigenpie mstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eigenpie mstETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eigenpie mstETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.