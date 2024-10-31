Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $158.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EA. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $149.14 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $121.63 and a 1-year high of $153.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.95.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $312,033.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $312,033.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,823. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,410 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,430 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $359,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,935 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.