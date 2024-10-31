Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.52 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.
Element Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %
ESI traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.39. 62,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,809. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.50.
Element Solutions Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.
About Element Solutions
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
