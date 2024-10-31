Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Decreased by Gimbal Financial

Gimbal Financial reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 10.5% of Gimbal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gimbal Financial’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $16,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,013.41.
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 6.3 %
Shares of LLY stock opened at $846.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $804.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.73, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $547.61 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $916.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $865.10.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.35). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
