Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Emerald has a payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Emerald Stock Performance

Shares of EEX stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $837.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. Emerald has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Emerald ( NYSE:EEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter. Emerald had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 3.53%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Emerald from $8.40 to $7.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

