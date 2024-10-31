ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,200 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the September 30th total of 429,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ENAV Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EENNF remained flat at $4.55 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55. ENAV has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $4.68.

Get ENAV alerts:

About ENAV

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ENAV S.p.A. provides air traffic control and management, and other air navigation services in Italy, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Air Navigation Services, Maintenance Services, and AIM Software Solutions. The company also offers technical management and maintenance services for air traffic control equipment and systems, as well as for air infrastructure; and develops software solutions for the management of aeronautical information and air traffic, as well as provides related commercial and maintenance services.

Receive News & Ratings for ENAV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.