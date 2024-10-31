Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.48 and last traded at $40.54. Approximately 386,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,858,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.01%.

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,049,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,031 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 38,087,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,377,708,000 after buying an additional 337,729 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,649,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,325,982,000 after buying an additional 1,360,439 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,157,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 23,083,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $821,331,000 after purchasing an additional 827,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

