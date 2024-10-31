Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CAO James Joseph Lee Sells 615 Shares

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CAO James Joseph Lee sold 615 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $55,097.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,675.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Enova International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $88.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.28. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. Enova International had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $689.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Enova International by 83.8% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enova International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on ENVA. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enova International from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
