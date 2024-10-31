Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CAO James Joseph Lee Sells 615 Shares

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CAO James Joseph Lee sold 615 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $55,097.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,675.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Enova International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $88.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.28. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. Enova International had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $689.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International

Enova International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Enova International by 83.8% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enova International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENVA. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enova International from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

