Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.160–0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Enviri also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.06)-($0.16) EPS.

Enviri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVRI traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,695. The company has a market capitalization of $652.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61. Enviri has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

Get Enviri alerts:

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.85 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enviri will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enviri

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.