enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Trading 4.2% Higher – What’s Next?

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 252,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 107,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.
enVVeno Medical Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $44.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83.
enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About enVVeno Medical
enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).
