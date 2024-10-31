EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in October

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 116,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 266.8 days.

EQB Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EQGPF remained flat at $77.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 779. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average is $68.66. EQB has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $77.77.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

