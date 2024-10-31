EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in October

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 116,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 266.8 days.
EQB Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EQGPF remained flat at $77.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 779. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average is $68.66. EQB has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $77.77.
About EQB
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EQB
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.