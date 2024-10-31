Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Down 11.9% in October

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Erste Group Bank Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Erste Group Bank stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.35. 49,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,024. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

