Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.200-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.20-0.35 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $87.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EL shares. HSBC cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

