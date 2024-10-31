Evercore ISI Boosts DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $200.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.82.

NASDAQ:DASH traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,437,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,543. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.88, a PEG ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $72.65 and a 1 year high of $165.07.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total value of $12,014,289.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total transaction of $12,014,289.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,710 shares of company stock worth $53,725,640. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11,416.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,115 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,567 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 595.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 891,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,830,000 after acquiring an additional 763,579 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,082,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,486,000 after acquiring an additional 739,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3,284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,385,000 after acquiring an additional 708,218 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

