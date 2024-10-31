Everdome (DOME) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6.10 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Everdome has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $559,674.65 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everdome has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,704,602 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

