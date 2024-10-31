Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $35,000 Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $101.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.04 and a 200-day moving average of $97.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.81 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

