Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 435 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 114,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $111.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.72. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $122.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

